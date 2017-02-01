Police are investigating whether an arson fire was an attempt to hide child abuse

Police are investigating whether an arson fire may have been an attempt to conceal the attempted murder of a five-year-old boy.
Investigators say they believe an apartment fire at the Preston Creek Apartments on Preston Road that occurred Monday was intentionally set by the mother, according to a story from WFAA.
The five-year-old boy was in the hospital Wednesday in critical condition, according to reporting by CBS 11 news.
The boy’s mother, Santhiya Lakshmigari, suffered severe burns and died at a local hospital, the WFAA story said.
Firefighters found the boy in the kitchen in a pool of blood, with his throat slashed and suffering from a skull fracture, the WFAA story said.
The investigation is ongoing. A knife was found at the scene, according to WFAA.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments