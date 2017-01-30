Second suspect arrested in beating of actor, director from Keller

A second suspect has been arrested in the severe beating of a community theater director and actor from Keller.
Dallas police said Monday night that Zantrell Sauls, 17, had been taken into custody around 5:15 p.m. He faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, police said.
A juvenile was detained Friday in the assault of Derek Whitener on Jan. 14. Whitener had stopped by the Target on Haskell Avenue in Dallas after performing in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch. Two suspicious males were following him as he entered the store, and Whitener reported them to security personnel, who asked them to leave, police said.
Around 11 p.m., as Whitener walked to his car, he was approached by the suspects, who beat him with a 3-foot rod and fled on foot, police said.
Whitener has worked in theaters across North Texas in costume design, acting and directing.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
