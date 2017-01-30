Dallas candlelight vigil for refugees

Hundreds protest at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza.
Hundreds gather at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Hundreds gather at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Hurst couple Roslyn and Neil Sinha. Roslyn traveled to Dubai, but is trying to figure out if she can get back home after President Trump's executive order. The couple has been married for two years.
University of Texas at Arlington President Vistasp M. Karbhari is urging foreign students and faculty from countries affected by the travel ban not to leave the U.S.
Volunteer lawyers defending refugees at DFW Airport speak at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Rabbi Nancy Kasten and Imam Omar Suleiman from Faith Forward listen at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Nesreen Obaid, a refugee from Iraq who came to the U.S. four years ago, speaks at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Hundreds protest at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Nesreen Obaid, a refugee from Iraq who came to the U.S. four years ago, listens at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Hundreds protest at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
Imam Omar Suleiman speaks, flanked by Michael W. Watson) and Rabbi Nancy Kasten (all from Faith Forward) at a vigil for refugees in Dallas at Thanksgiving Plaza, Monday.
