Dallas

January 30, 2017 8:52 AM

Two men fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, reports say

By Mark David Smith

DALLAS

Two men were fatally shot early Monday morning at a Dallas apartment complex, according to media reports.

Police found the men shot to death about 1:30 a.m. at the Wildflower Apartments in Lake Highlands, according to the Dallas Morning News and FOX 4.

The victims had not been identified and police had not identified any suspects, according to reports later Monday morning.

FOX 4 reported that people in the apartment complex said they heard yelling and gunshots. Police told FOX 4 that the suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived, and the motive for the shooting was unclear.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Dallas

