Two men fatally shot at Dallas apartment complex, reports say

Two men were fatally shot early Monday morning at a Dallas apartment complex, according to media reports.
Police found the men shot to death about 1:30 a.m. at the Wildflower Apartments in Lake Highlands, according to the Dallas Morning News and FOX 4.
.@DallasPD working a crime scene in a Northpark area apartment complex. 2 men were found shot to death. Story @GoodDayFox4 @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/Dx2sBfVLJr— FOX4Terry (@FOX4Terry) January 30, 2017
The victims had not been identified and police had not identified any suspects, according to reports later Monday morning.
FOX 4 reported that people in the apartment complex said they heard yelling and gunshots. Police told FOX 4 that the suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived, and the motive for the shooting was unclear.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
