Man killed after slamming into tractor-trailer on U.S. 75 in Plano

One man has died and his passenger was seriously injured after their car slammed into the back of a Pepsi tractor-trailer on a Plano highway, according to media reports.
The man was driving north on U.S. 75 when he rear-ended the truck under the President George Bush Tollway overpass just after 2:15 a.m., WFAA-TV reported.
The man apparently didn’t notice that lanes were closed ahead and traffic had stopped and hit the truck at a high rate of speed, according to CBS 11. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his female passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
Police told CBS 11 about 6 a.m. that the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 were expected to remain shut down for at least a couple more hours.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments