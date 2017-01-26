Video shows Broncos’ Aqib Talib after he shot himself in Dallas

Video obtained by WFAA on Thursday showed Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib arriving at a Dallas hospital after he wounded himself in an accidental shooting last summer.
The footage, which was released to the TV station by Dallas police, shows Talib being helped into Medical City Dallas. He had been taken to the hospital in a white Rolls-Royce.
WFAA also obtained police photos from the incident, including Talib’s bandaged right leg and the Rolls-Royce stained with blood.
Talib wasn’t charged by police, but the NFL has been looking into the incident.
Initially, Talib told police he had been shot at a park. But before he arrived at the hospital, he had been at a Dallas strip club, where a shooting had been reported, according to WFAA.
Talib’s attorney, Frank Perez, later told police that Talib admitted to accidentally shooting himself.
“Mr. Talib stated he was disoriented and was on morphine and that the police wouldn't let him see his family,” Perez wrote in the letter to police, according to WFAA. “And the thought of losing his football career that he just said he was shot.”
Talib, 30, has been investigated before by police in DFW.
In 2015, he and his brother were involved in a fight at a Dallas club when a shot was fired. He was cleared in that case and also cleared in a case in 2011, when he was accused of shooting at his sister’s boyfriend in Garland.
Talib, who went to high school in Richardson, has played nine seasons as a cornerback in the NFL, including the last three in Denver. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos last year and was named first-team All-Pro this season.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments