Window washers rescued from high-rise in Dallas

Two window washers were rescued from the side of a high-rise off LBJ Freeway in north Dallas Wednesday afternoon after their scaffolding malfunctioned.
The mishap happened at the Prosperity Bank Building at 9330 LBJ Freeway near Greenville Avenue.
One of the window washers dangled on the side of the building, about 14 floors up, for several minutes while a rescuer secured him and lowered him slowly to the ground.
He landed to relief and applause.
Dallas Fire-Rescue crews got the initial call about 2 p.m. They lifted one of the washers to safety on top of the building and lowered the second to the ground after securing him, according to fox4news.com. The ordeal lasted less than an hour.
Neither man appeared to have suffered injuries.
