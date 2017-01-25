Driver pulling U-Haul trailer crashes after chase in Dallas County

A man is in custody after leading deputies on a chase through Dallas and Kaufman counties before crashing in Balch Springs late Tuesday.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at eastbound 20 and Belt Line Road because they believed the vehicle to be stolen, said Melinda Urbina, a Dallas County Sheriff’s spokeswoman.
The suspect, driving a white truck pulling a U-Haul trailer, did not stop.
The suspect then led deputies through multiple cities, including Dallas, Mesquite and Forney before briefly crossing into Kaufman County and then returning back to Dallas County.
The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle rolled over at Elam Road near northbound 635 in Balch Springs, Urbina said.
Officials had not identified him as of Wednesday morning.
Balch Springs police and fire assisted Dallas County deputies with the chase and scene of the crash.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
