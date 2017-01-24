Frisco Whataburger fundraiser honors Little Elm fallen officer

Whataburger customers can show their support for Little Elm police and help the family of fallen officer Jerry Walker by having dinner at the Frisco location on Monday.
The Whataburger “Oh Whata Night” fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Frisco location, 8000 Farm Road 423, where he was a frequent customer. Twenty percent of sales during that time-frame will be donated to the America’s Defenders Foundation, an organization that supports families of fallen law enforcement officers.
Walker was killed Jan. 17 when a “hail of gunfire” erupted, fatally striking him, while he was trying to get a view of a barricaded suspect on Turtle Cove Drive.
“Whataburger is grateful for all the men and women who work to keep our community safe,” said David Bladel Jr., director of operations, via a news release. “We’re honored to help Officer Walker’s family and encourage our friends to come out and show their support during this time of need.”
Susan McFarland, 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
