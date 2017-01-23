Dallas

Dallas teen killed, mother hospitalized in stabbing, reports say

By Mark David Smith

DALLAS

An 18-year-old woman died and her mother was hospitalized after they were stabbed several times early Monday morning, according to multiple media reports.

The alleged assailant, believed to be a man the mother knows, attacked the women just after 1:30 a.m. at the Madison Apartment Complex in northeast Dallas, CBS 11 reported.

Police continued to search for the suspect later Monday morning. FOX 4 reported that the suspect was last seen in a Chevrolet Cruze car with Tennessee license plates.

Both women were taken to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, where the 18-year-old died, CBS 11 reported. Her mother is expected to survive.

