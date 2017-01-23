Dallas teen killed, mother hospitalized in stabbing, reports say

An 18-year-old woman died and her mother was hospitalized after they were stabbed several times early Monday morning, according to multiple media reports.
@DallasPD on scene of fatal stabbing of 18yo girl. Her mom recovering. Suspect on loose. Last seen in Chevy Cruise w TN plates @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/ZOnJQc6O6m— saul garza (@Saulgarzafox4) January 23, 2017
The alleged assailant, believed to be a man the mother knows, attacked the women just after 1:30 a.m. at the Madison Apartment Complex in northeast Dallas, CBS 11 reported.
Police continued to search for the suspect later Monday morning. FOX 4 reported that the suspect was last seen in a Chevrolet Cruze car with Tennessee license plates.
Both women were taken to Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, where the 18-year-old died, CBS 11 reported. Her mother is expected to survive.
