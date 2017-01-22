Dallas homeowner returns fire after armed robbers break into home

A North Texas homeowner fought back against three armed robbers this weekend.
Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, three suspects invaded a home in the 2400 block of Lea Crest Drive in Dallas and shot at the person inside, police say.
The homeowner, who was uninjured, returned fire, and the suspects fled in a dark, four-door sedan.
Dallas police are asking for help identifying the three suspects and said more might be involved.
One is a black female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 20-25 years old, weighing about 180 pounds and seen wearing a long-sleeved white or tan shirt with buttons and tan pants.
The second suspect is described as a black male about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 20-25 years old, weighing about 160 pounds and seen wearing a beanie cap and a long-sleeved jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-3994 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).
The third suspect is a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 20-25 years old, weighing about 200 pounds and seen wearing a gray hoodie and black beanie cap.
