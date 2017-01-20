Teen struck by train trying to cross tracks in Grand Prairie

A 17-year-old was struck by a train Thursday afternoon while trying to beat a train across the tracks in Grand Prairie, Fox 4 reported.
A group of teenagers was trying to cross the tracks in front of a train around 4:30 p.m. near Main Street and Northwest 23rd Street when one of the teenagers was struck, NBC DFW reported.
#DEVELOPING: A look from #Chopper5 at the scene where child was struck by a train in Grand Prairie. Child is in critical condition. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/2vWTe6JYxD— Hannah Everman (@HannahEverman) January 19, 2017
Police told FOX 4 that the injured teen was in critical condition and taken by CareFlite to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
