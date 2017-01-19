Brian Loncar died of cocaine use, medical examiner confirms

Prominent Dallas attorney Brian Loncar died of cocaine use, the medical examiner said Thursday.
The Dallas County medical examiner listed the 56-year-old’s cause of death as “the toxic effect of cocaine” and said it was accidental.
Hyptertension and heart disease were listed as secondary causes.
Loncar was found dead inside his car outside his Dallas office on Dec. 4, two days after his 16-year-old daughter’s funeral.
His daughter, Grace, committed suicide on Nov. 25 after a battle with depression.
The Live with Grace Foundation was set up to shed light on teenage depression by providing financial assistance, resources and education for struggling teens.
Loncar was well-known in North Texas for his TV commercials where he called himself “The Strong Arm.”
In his obituary, he was described as a savvy businessman but also a passionate father of five children.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
