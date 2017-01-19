Attorney seeks answers for theater director from Keller who was attacked

The attorney for 33-year-old Derek Whitener, a theater director from Keller who was violently beaten in a Target parking lot Saturday, is seeking answers on how the attack could have happened.
“We don’t think that this needed to happen. It could’ve and should’ve been prevented,” Chris Hamilton, Whitener’s attorney told The Dallas Morning News Wednesday.
Whitener had just performed in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at the The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, where he serves as actor and director, when he stopped by Target on Haskell Avenue in Dallas, police said.
As he entered the store, two men began walking toward him, Dallas police said. Surveillance video shows the two walking away as he gets to the front door. While he was inside, Whitener reported the two as suspicious.
Target security as well as an off-duty Dallas officer asked the two men to leave the property, police said.
Around 11 p.m., Whitener left Target and as he was walking toward his car, one of the men made a threatening statement and then beat him with a 3-foot wooden rod, police said.
The men, both in gorilla masks, fled on foot.
An update on a GoFundMe page for Whitener said Wednesday that he still has swelling on his brain making him unable to communicate but that once the swelling goes down, he will begin to see more progress.
“How Derek could make this report as a customer and be allowed to walk outside of the store, unescorted, with no protection in the parking lot, walk into an ambush after he had asked for help, I don’t understand,” Hamilton told the Morning News.
Hamilton told WFAA that he is seeking answers from Target.
“Where’s the security when this happens? Was Target more concerned with protecting its property or more concerned with protecting customers?” Hamilton told WFAA.
“At Target, our guests are at the center of everything we do and we take their safety and the safety of our team members very seriously,” Target said in a statement. “We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they work to apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.”
Hamilton believes that Target did not only fail to protect Whitener but may have made the situation worse, he told the Morning News.
Dallas police released photos of the two suspects seen on surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
They are described as 5-foot-9 black males weighing about 150 pounds and are between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.
Anyone with information on the attack should call 214-671-3639 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
“It’s terrifying to all of us that these guys are still out there...There’s obviously a very real safety threat to the public until these guys are found.”
A GoFundMe page for Whitener had raised over $83,000 by Thursday morning.
Whitener has worked in costume design, acting and directing at many theaters across North Texas including Fort Worth, Arlington, Bedford, Addison and Dallas.
Whitener has recently been designing costumes for the production Stupid F------ Bird at Stage West Theatre in Fort Worth.
This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
