Actor Judge Reinhold pleads no contest in Love Field arrest

Actor Judge Reinhold has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge stemming from his arrest at Love Field airport last month, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Reinhold received deferred adjudication Tuesday, meaning the charge will be dismissed if he avoids trouble in Dallas for 90 days.
Reinhold, 59, was arrested Dec. 8 after “causing a disturbance” with TSA officials and refusing to comply with a security screening, police said.
At one point, Reinhold reportedly took off his shirt and cursed at an official, according to WFAA.
Reinhold — who lives in Santa Fe, N.M. and is best known for his roles in Beverly Hills Cop and Fast Times at Ridgemont High — was booked into the Dallas County jail, where he stayed overnight.
He was apologetic upon his release.
“I have to say that the past 48 hours have been the most unusual, hair-raising and regrettable two days of my life,” Reinhold said in a statement released by his Dallas attorney.
He said he was prescribed an antibiotic for a respiratory infection earlier in the week and within 20 minutes he had allergic reaction and “looked like I’d been bitten by Spider-Man and blew up like the Macy’s day parade.”
Against his will, his wife called 911 and he was taken by paramedics to the hospital for observation. He was then given Xanax and prednisone to guard against any reaction on his flight home, the statement said.
Reinhold said he successfully walked through the TSA scanner when he was told by a trainee that he appeared to have a “mysterious shape” in his bag, which he said were CDs and DVDs he always carries with him.
During a pat-down, he said he began to argue with the TSA official, which he said is “never a good idea.”
Reinhold reiterated his remorse in a statement through his attorney on Wednesday.
“I am sorry for being such a dumb--- with the TSA, and I continue to admire and support the work of the Dallas Police Department,” Reinhold said.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
