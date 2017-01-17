Facebook CEO Zuckerberg in Dallas for community service, court testimony

The billionaire CEO of Facebook is in North Texas to testify in a lawsuit, and spent some of his time in North Texas doing community service.
Mark Zuckerberg, 32, wrote on his Facebook page — which has more than 84 million followers — about his community service on Monday to honor the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. He helped plant a community garden in Oak Cliff.
“Oak Cliff is a food desert, so the garden we worked on is going to be a source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the community,” he wrote.
Zuckerberg — the fifth richest person in the world, according to Forbes — also met with Dallas police officers to discuss “how social media is changing law enforcement.”
“Facebook and technologies like live video create new ways to build accountability and trust, but they also create new challenges for police that didn't exist before,” Zuckerberg wrote.
Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify in Dallas Federal Court on Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking $2 billion from one of his companies, according to KRLD.
Tech company Zenimax is accusing Zuckerberg’s company Oculus of stealing technology for a virtual reality headset, KRLD reported, saying former Zenimax employee John Carnack stole data before leaving for a job at Oculus.
