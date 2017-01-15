Dallas woman confesses to running over man on purpose

A woman is in jail after Dallas police say she confessed to killing a man by running over him with her vehicle after a domestic altercation, according to The Associated Press.
Lakinta Cosby, 39, of Dallas was being held Sunday on a murder charge in the Dallas County jail. Bail was set at $100,000. No attorney is listed on the jail record.
Police were called to the incident about 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police say that Cosby confessed to running over Sherron Berry, 36, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, the AP reported.
A surveillance video released by police shows a man running from a sport utility vehicle that made a U-turn on a city street and then went up on a sidewalk, at which point the view is blocked by a building.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Cosby had driven up and down the street several times until she saw Berry, The Dallas Morning News reported. Cosby dragged him under her car for a city block or so, according to the affidavit.
Police say a tip led detectives to the suspect vehicle at a home, where Cosby later arrived and surrendered to officers.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
