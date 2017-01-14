Dallas police searching for driver who purposely hit a pedestrian who died

Police are looking for the driver a white SUV who witnesses say intentionally struck a man who was walking on the sidewalk and who later died from his injuries.
Police were able to obtain surveillance footage that captured the suspect SUV moments before the collision.
Police were called to the incident about 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
After police spoke to witnesses, authorities determined the driver ran over the victim intentionally.
The victim, a 25-year-old African-American man, was taken to Baylor Hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.
Homicide investigators are asking the public to call Det. Jeff Loeb at 214-671-3702 with any information they may have about the vehicle or its driver, the release said.
