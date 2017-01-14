Dallas

Truck smashed to pieces in Dallas crash; at least 4 hospitalized

At least four people were sent to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash late Friday in Dallas.

Police said a Chevy pick-up truck was traveling southbound at the 1300 block of Buckner Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. when it crashed into a Honda Civic at the Lake June Road intersection.

The pick-up then crashed into a Chevy Malibu in a nearby parking lot.

A driver and three passengers in the truck were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the Civic and an unknown number of occupants in the Malibu were transported with minor injuries.

A video of the scene shows the pick-up truck in pieces across the road and the front ends crushed on the Civic and Malibu.

Dallas police are investigating the crash.

