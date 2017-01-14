Truck smashed to pieces in Dallas crash; at least 4 hospitalized

1:14 One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Arlington Pause

1:22 Waxahachie blows by Timberview in state-ranked clash

1:30 Arlington Bowie girls edge Lamar, go to 7-0 in 4-6A

1:57 First F-35 for Japan

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game

1:26 Fort Worth Stock Show All Western Parade

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

2:52 Clarence and Charean on Dez's controversial non-catch and Cowboys chance to move forward