Woman dies trying to cross street in Grand Prairie

A 33-year-old woman died Thursday after trying to cross a street in Grand Prairie.
Elizabeth Michelle Larson was walking in the road around 7:30 p.m. on the south side of the 1100 block of Jefferson Street when a Dodge truck driving east struck her, Grand Prairie police said.
Larson was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she later died.
Police said she was not walking in a crosswalk.
The incident remains under investigation.
The incident was Grand Prairie’s first traffic fatality of the year.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
