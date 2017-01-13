Dallas

January 13, 2017 10:12 AM

Woman dies trying to cross street in Grand Prairie

By Azia Branson

GRAND PRAIRIE

A 33-year-old woman died Thursday after trying to cross a street in Grand Prairie.

Elizabeth Michelle Larson was walking in the road around 7:30 p.m. on the south side of the 1100 block of Jefferson Street when a Dodge truck driving east struck her, Grand Prairie police said.

Larson was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said she was not walking in a crosswalk.

The incident remains under investigation.

The incident was Grand Prairie’s first traffic fatality of the year.

