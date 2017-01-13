Dallas

January 13, 2017 7:05 AM

Dallas police looking for driver who hit man in wheelchair, fled scene

By Mark David Smith

DALLAS

A man in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle in Oak Cliff wants the driver to turn himself or herself in.

Joey Salas, 42, was crossing West 12th Street at South Adams Avenue in Oak Cliff on Tuesday night in his motorized wheelchair when “out of nowhere,” a vehicle he believes was a white Ford F-150 pickup hit him and fled, Salas told WFAA-TV.

Salas, who has cerebral palsy, had broken legs and multiple internal injuries.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help Salas with his medical costs and replacement wheelchair.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808

