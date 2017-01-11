Murder suspect arrested after police chase from Irving to Dallas

Two people were arrested overnight Wednesday after leading police on a chase and abandoning their vehicle near a creek off Stemmons Freeway in northwest Dallas.
The chase began in Irving and ended in Dallas after the suspects left their SUV on an embankment on Clifford Drive, a deadend street near the freeway, about 12:45 a.m., and fled on foot, according to reports from the scene.
Dallas police told WFAA.com that undercover officers and DPS troopers were conducting surveillance on a suspect in a recent Balch Springs killing when the suspect realized he was being watched and fled.
Law enforcement officers from the Dallas Police Department, Dallas Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety and two police helicopters converged on the site off Stemmons.
They captured the suspects in the 9700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.
Murder suspect in custody after great team effort by @DallasPD , DPS and Dallas SO. Car chase to foot chase to jail! pic.twitter.com/uJieqpia6W— Dallas Air One (@DPDAir1) January 11, 2017
One of the suspects, Joe Gutierrez, 26, is the primary suspect in the killing Sunday of Edgar Avila, 25, in Balch Springs, police spokesman Pedro Gonzalez said. The second suspect hasn't been identified.
Gutierrez is in the Dallas County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, Gonzalez said.
He said a suspect had also been arrested in the Dec. 26 killing of Robert Eames, a new Balch Springs father who was shot several times as he checked his car alarm in the middle of the night. The suspect isn’t being identified because he’s a juvenile, Gonzalez said.
Eames was killed five days after his wife gave birth to their son.
A chase from Irving to Dallas ends with two men arrested in connection with a Balch Springs murder pic.twitter.com/8lCeUHiFqJ— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 11, 2017
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
