Dallas K-9 unit finds burglary suspects hiding in ceiling

Two men were in the Dallas County jail Friday after a police K9 unit found them hiding in the ceiling of a building in south Dallas being burglarized, police said.
Police got a report of a burglary in progress at the Cash America Pawn shop in the 1100 block of East Ledbetter Drive about 1:15 a.m.
After a suspect was spotted in the building, the K-9 Drummer and his handler searched the facility and the K-9 alerted police to the thieves in the ceiling.
One of the suspects surrendered then; the other was found soon afterward in the same spot.
They were arrested without incident, police spokeswoman Tramese Jones said in an email. They were identified as Arrington Jones, 26, and Donovan Moss, 31, both of Dallas. They each have lengthy criminal records, according to police documents, with offenses ranging from burglary to criminal mischief to assault of a family member.
