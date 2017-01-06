Dallas

January 6, 2017 12:12 PM

For second time, Dallas firefighters battle fire at vacant house near Fair Park

By Tom Uhler

For the second time in a month, firefighters battled a fire at a 2-story vacant wooden house near Fair Park on Thursday night.

Fire crews arrived about 9:45 p.m. to find smoke and flames pouring out of the early 20th Century home at 2916 South Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported.

On Dec. 6, a firefighter suffered burns to his face while battling flames at the same house.

Officials said at the time that there were four people inside the home but that all managed to escape without being harmed.

The owner told Fox4 that the home was built in 1901 and was undergoing renovation.

Cause of both fires is under investigation.

