January 6, 2017 11:49 AM

Firefighter injured battling blaze near Fair Park in Dallas

By Azia Branson

A firefighter was injured battling a two-story blaze in Dallas early Tuesday.

The Dallas Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to the 2900 block of South Boulevard, near Fair Park, a department tweet said.

NBCDFW reported that one firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to his face and was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

Another firefighter injured his shoulder trying to break through a fence, he was treated and released at the scene.

Officials said there were four occupants inside the home but all managed to escape without any reported injuries, according to NBCDFW.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

