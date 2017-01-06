Firefighter injured battling blaze near Fair Park in Dallas

A firefighter was injured battling a two-story blaze in Dallas early Tuesday.
The Dallas Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to the 2900 block of South Boulevard, near Fair Park, a department tweet said.
NBCDFW reported that one firefighter suffered minor burn injuries to his face and was transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.
Another firefighter injured his shoulder trying to break through a fence, he was treated and released at the scene.
Officials said there were four occupants inside the home but all managed to escape without any reported injuries, according to NBCDFW.
