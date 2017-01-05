Wounded man found outside Garland restaurant dies at hospital

0:28 Man shot and killed after wreck in Dallas; suspect still at large Pause

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:59 HEB ISD high flyers soar at iFLY

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka