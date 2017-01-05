Wounded man found outside Garland restaurant dies at hospital

Police are interviewing witnesses to determine the facts surrounding the death of a Chili’s Bar and Grill patron.
Police responded to a possible stabbing shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chili’s Bar and Grill in the 3200 block of north President George Bush Turnpike, said Pedro Barineau, Garland police spokesman.
According to authorities a young adult male was found by his friends bleeding in the restaurant parking lot. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, Barineau said.
Witnesses told police that the man had been inside the restaurant with friends but he went outside to meet someone. His friends went outside to look for him after he did not return and found him wounded, Barineau said.
Police have identified a person of interest but are continuing their investigation, Barineau said. The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, police said.
