Man shot after minor wreck in east Dallas, later dies

A 28-year-old man was shot after a minor wreck in east Dallas on Wednesday night and later died at an area hospital, Dallas police said.
Grady Dunn Jr. was involved in a fender bender at Brewster Street and N. St. Augustine Drive at 9:52 p.m., police said in a blog post. When he got out of his vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, the driver pulled a gun and attempted to rob him, police said.
In the course of the robbery, the thjef shot him, the blog post said. Dunn fled in his vehicle and, as a result of his injuries, crashed into a vehicle or vehicles at Scyene Road and N. St. Augustine Drive.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. A passenger in his vehicle also went to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The suspect in the capital murder case had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Homicide Detective Trujillano, #8874, at 214-671-3625 or pedro.trujillano@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Refer to report #003344-2017.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Call Crime Stoppers anytime at: (214) 373-TIPS.
