Alexa device gets family in financial trouble

A North Texas family received a shipment they say they didn’t order, courtesy of artificial intelligence.
Megan Neitzel of Dallas told Fox News that the family’s new Amazon Echo Dot apparently misunderstood questions about cookies and a dollhouse to mean the family wanted to order them online.
The device is powered by Alexa, the retail giant’s artificial intelligence voice assistant.
Brooke Neitzel, Megan’s 6-year-old daughter, told her mom that she had asked Alexa about cookies and a dollhouse, Fox News reported. Soon after, Megan received an order confirmation email for a 4-pound tin of butter cookies and a $170 dollhouse.
The family is making the experience a learning opportunity, according to Fox News. They kept the cookies and decided to donate the dollhouse to a local charity. Megan Neitzel also activated a parental-control feature that requires a passcode to confirm purchases to avoid future misunderstandings with Alexa.
What Alexa may have heard or misheard has made other headlines recently.
An Arkansas prosecutor wants to investigate a man’s Echo for information relevant to a murder case, according to reports.
Also, in a moment captured on video, a toddler asks Alexa to play a children’s song, but the device responds with a string of crude words before adults can turn it off.
