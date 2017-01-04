Man killed in rollover on I-20 in southwest Dallas

A 21-year-old man was killed in a rollover wreck on an I-20 ramp near Spur 408 in far southwest Dallas overnight, authorities said.
The single-car wreck occurred about 1:15 a.m. as the man, headed eastbound, appeared to have veered off the road and hit a drainage ditch, Dallas sheriff’s office spokeswoman Melinda Urbina confirmed in an email.
That caused his car to flip into the air and then land on its side, ejecting the driver, Urbina said. He was declared dead at the scene.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
