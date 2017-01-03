Dallas

January 3, 2017 7:07 AM

Jan Pruitt, longtime North Texas Food Bank CEO, dies

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

The former president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank died Monday, according to the organization’s website.

Jan Pruitt, 63, died after fighting cancer for more than a year. After 20 years leading the food bank, Pruitt stepped down Dec. 15 to spend time with friends and family “rather than continue with her medical treatment,” the food bank’s statement said.

Jan was a one-of-a-kind leader whose spirit and passion for feeding our hungry neighbors will continue to live in each of us as we fulfill her extraordinary legacy through the mission of the Food Bank,” said Tom Black, the food bank’s board chair, in a prepared statement.

“We will all miss her more than words can say, as we hold her family in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Pruitt family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the North Texas Food bank in Pruitt’s honor. Service details had not been made available as of Tuesday morning.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

