December 31, 2016 6:46 PM

Two confirmed dead in mid-air collision over McKinney

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

Two people have died in two separate crash sites following a mid-air collision over McKinney, according to a story from WFAA.

Two small planes collided near Aero County Airport near McKinney shortly after 5:30 p.m., according to federal officials. Neither aircraft were in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision and both were flying under visual flight rules, said Lynn Lunsford, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman.

McKinney police asked motorist to avoid the area of Custer Road and Virginia Parkway because they were working the scene of a fatality plane crash.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

