Stan Lee joins Dallas’ Nerd Years Eve to attempt world record

— The Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve expo that began Thursday hopes to break a Guinness World Record with the help of Stan Lee Friday in Dallas.
The attempt is for the largest gathering of people dressed as comic book characters at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheraton at 400 N. Olive St.
Participants must dress as a character from a comic book, have admission to the Marvelous Nerd Year’s Eve event and purchase the $25 world record ticketing add-on which includes an event t-shirt and photo of the final group.
The current record is set at 1,784 which was achieved at Comic Con in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 25, 2015.
Lee, who celebrated is 94th birthday Wednesday, is the creator of the Marvel comics which include Spider-Man, Hulk, Iron Man, Doctor Stranger, Captain America, the Fantastic Four, Thor and more. He will be in attendance at the event.
According to the Guinness World Records website, an official comic book expert screens the participants upon entry to verify that their costume originated in a comic book and not on other forms of media.
Here is a list of ten other world record’s that were broken in Dallas, according to the Dallas Observer:
- Largest Frito pie
- Largest game of knockout
- Tallest house of cards
- Largest toy pistol fight
- Largest attendance at a basketball game
- Largest gathering of people dressed as turkeys
- Most tennis balls held in a dog’s mouth
- Oldest adoptive parent
- Most people making a sandwich simultaneously
- Largest parade of red wagons
