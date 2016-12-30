Suspect leads high-speed chase, crashes into Dallas building

A 49-year-old man was hospitalized Friday morning after leading authorities on a chase and crashing into a building, WFAA-TV reported.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the man refused to pull over for a traffic stop and headed east on Interstate 30, reaching speeds up to 100 mph, according to WFAA-TV.
The suspect exited the highway at Beckley Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
