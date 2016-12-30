Dallas

One man found dead after house fire in Dallas late Thursday

DALLAS

A man died in a house fire in Dallas on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 5300 block of Belmont Avenue about 9 p.m., WFAA-TV reported, finding heavy black smoke billowing from the back of the house.

Firefighters doused the fire quickly and found a the body of a man inside, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. His identity was not immediately released, and a cause of the fire was not released early Friday. No one else was inside when the fire started.

