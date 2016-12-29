Bankrupt couple sues tollway authority for trying to collect $26,000

A couple from Allen is suing the North Texas Tollway Authority for trying to collect thousands of dollars in tolls and fees after the couple went bankrupt.
Janice Wood and Jeff Margheim have filed a federal lawsuit against the agency, which they say broke laws by “relentlessly” trying to collect unpaid tolls and fees after their debt was discharged in their Chapter 7 bankruptcy in May 2014, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The NTTA got a warrant for Wood’s arrest and threatened to impound the couple’s only vehicle. The agency has stopped trying to collect the $26,000 the couple owed, but their lawyer told the Dallas newspaper that the damage has been done.
The NTTA had not filed a response as of Dec. 16, and a spokesman told the Morning News he could not comment on the matter.
The North Texas Tollway Authority began cracking down on habitual toll violators right around the time of Wood and Margheim’s bankruptcy procedures, Star-Telegram archives show.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
