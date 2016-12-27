Dallas police need help finding two missing men

Police are seeking help finding two “critical missing” men from Dallas.
Mikhail Money was last seen walking in the 1400 block of Bellview Street about 7 p.m. Monday and had made threats to hurt himself, according to Dallas police. He is 63 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 163 pounds.
Joseph Hopfenspirger reportedly threatened to hurt himself and went missing about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Dallas Police Department news bulletin. Hopfenspirger is 32 years old and 6 feet tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and may be in a black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with Texas license plate DHL8516, according to police.
Anyone with information on Money’s or Hopfenspirger’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police’s missing-person unit at 214-671-4268.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments