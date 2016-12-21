Crash between 18-wheeler and two buses injures 13 in Hill County

A three-vehicle crash left 13 people injured Tuesday night in Hill County.
The accident involving an 18-wheeler, Megabus and an Americanos bus occurred around 10:30 p.m. at northbound Interstate 35E near Milford.
Traffic was slowing down for construction when the Megabus crashed into the 18-wheeler which then slammed into the Americanos bus, according to the Texas Highway Patrol in Waco.
The Megabus had 37 people on board, nine of which were transported, the Americanos bus had 48 on board and three of those were transported and the driver of the 18-wheeler was also transported to a nearby hospital.
All injuries sustained were minor, officials said.
Passengers who weren’t injured were taken to another location for additional buses to pick them up and take them to their destination in the Dallas area.
The accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
