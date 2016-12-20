Dallas

December 20, 2016 8:30 AM

Driver dies after crashing into west Dallas prep school building

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

One person died Tuesday morning after crashing into a preparatory school in west Dallas, according to reports.

The driver, who was not identified Tuesday morning, ran into Uplift Heights Primary Preparatory School in the 2200 block of Calypso Street about 5:30 a.m., according to WFAA.

School took place as normal, and it wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash or how badly the school was damaged, WFAA reported. No staff or students were in the vehicle or building at the time of the fiery crash, according to NBC 5.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Dallas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos