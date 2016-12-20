Driver dies after crashing into west Dallas prep school building

One person died Tuesday morning after crashing into a preparatory school in west Dallas, according to reports.
The driver, who was not identified Tuesday morning, ran into Uplift Heights Primary Preparatory School in the 2200 block of Calypso Street about 5:30 a.m., according to WFAA.
School took place as normal, and it wasn’t immediately known what caused the crash or how badly the school was damaged, WFAA reported. No staff or students were in the vehicle or building at the time of the fiery crash, according to NBC 5.
