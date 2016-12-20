Families of fallen Dallas officers receive donations to pay off homes

Families of some of the five Dallas police officers who were killed in an ambush shooting in July received a huge gift Monday.
The Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it raised more than $600,000 for the families and will be paying off their mortgages or giving them money to buy homes, according to the Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV.
"I can't say thank you enough or express my gratitude enough," said Emily Thompson, widow of fallen DART officer Brent Thompson. "Thank you.”
On the evening of July 7, a sniper ambushed police officers during a “Black Lives Matter” peaceful protest in downtown Dallas, killing five officers, injuring seven officers and two civilians.
The Dallas Morning News also reported an exclusive story Monday night that in addition to the Tunnels to Towers donation, it will be announced Tuesday that more than $10 million has been raised for the families of the fallen officers.
