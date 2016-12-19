Elderly man found dead in vacant house fire in Dallas, report says

Firefighters found an elderly man dead in a vacant house that caught fire early Monday morning in Dallas.
Firefighters responded to the fire before 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Southland Drive, WFAA-TV reported. The home was boarded up and believed to be vacant.
After the fire was extinguished, the man’s body was found, but it wasn’t known early Monday if he was killed by the fire or died before the fire started, WFAA-TV reported.
His identity and the cause of the fire were not immediately available.
