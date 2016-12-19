Dallas man allegedly shoots, kills home invasion suspect, report says

Police are investigating a man who said he shot and killed a man who was breaking into his home in East Oak Cliff early Monday morning.
Police responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Hudspeth Avenue about 2:45 a.m. and found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound, WFAA-TV reported.
A man believed to be a resident at the house told police he shot the suspect, who was trying to rob him. The resident cooperated with police and is not expected to be charged, WFAA reported. The identity of the robbery suspect was not released early Monday.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
