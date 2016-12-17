Army veteran scorned by Chili’s feeds veterans at Duncanville Luby’s

1:06 Dallas police tribute car to race in NASCAR AAA Texas 500 Sunday Pause

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

3:03 Texas Law Hawk Bryan Wilson

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

3:24 Highland Park Captures Fourth State Title in School History, 16-7 over Temple

2:47 Iraan cheerleaders brave pain and loss to support their team

2:04 West Orange Stark captures second-straight state title, 24-6 over Sweetwater