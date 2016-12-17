Package theft suspect arrested after trying to return stolen shoes

Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

Dallas police tribute car to race in NASCAR AAA Texas 500 Sunday

Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

Aledo QB Dillon Davis talks about Bearcats' 7th state title

Aledo finishes off a perfect run to a Texas state title

Two found dead in Fort Worth home

Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:48