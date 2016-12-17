Package theft suspect arrested after trying to return stolen shoes

Not so fast — a package theft suspect was arrested after he attempted to return a stolen pair of shoes to a store in Highland Park Village.
Around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, an employee at the store recognized the shoes as stolen and immediately called an off-duty Highland Park officer working nearby.
The suspect told officers in an interview that he was returning shoes that his wife had bought the day before, but his story wasn’t adding up with other known information from the store staff, police said.
By comparing serial numbers from a theft report, officers on scene were able to identify that the shoes were, in fact, stolen.
The man’s car in the parking lot also matched the description of a getaway car used in two theft incidents on Wednesday. Inside the car, police were easily able to see a number of packages with different names and addresses on them.
“We had probably, estimated, about $50,000 worth of merchandise just inside the car,” Highland Park police told NBC 5.
Police said they found even more stolen merchandise inside the suspect’s home.
The suspect, identified by the Dallas Morning News as Kyle Cassidy, 25, was arrested in connection with theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony and Class C warrants out of Dallas and Irving, police said.
Highland Park’s criminal investigation division is working with Dallas and University Park police departments along with UPS and FedEx in order to return all of the stolen items.
