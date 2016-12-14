Woman severely injured by friend’s pit bull in Dallas, reports say

A couple went to feed their friend’s dogs in Dallas, but one of the dogs attacked them and severely injured the woman, according to a FOX 4 News report.
The man and woman went to feed a friend’s pet pit bulls — a mother and pup — at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Ramsey Avenue, FOX 4 News reported. The mother dog attacked them for an unknown reason.
The man got away, but the dog mauled the woman for about half an hour, according to the TV station report.
Police had a hard time getting into the house to help the woman, and officers had to shoot the aggressive dog, which is not expected to survive. The woman was hospitalized with severe injuries and could possibly require amputation, FOX 4 reported.
No one was cited because the dogs were not loose. WFAA-TV reported that the other victim was treated at the scene.
