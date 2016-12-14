Driver intentionally runs over woman in Uptown Dallas, reports say

Police are searching for a woman who police said intentionally running over a pedestrian and then crashing her car and running away overnight in Uptown Dallas.
The two women were arguing in a parking lot near Routh Street and Howell Street about 2 a.m. Wednesday, WFAA-TV reported. The suspect then deliberately ran over the other woman and sped off, police told the DFW TV station.
Police looking for the driver who ran over a woman in #Uptown #Dallas, then crashed into an SUV, hit a tree, and ran off around 2 am. #IAMUP pic.twitter.com/2mrLfuu5pY— Monica Hernandez (@MHernandezWFAA) December 14, 2016
The suspect then hit an Uber SUV and finally crashed into a tree a block away and got out and ran away, multiple reports said.
There was no indication early Wednesday morning about the victim’s condition.
