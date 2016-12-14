Dallas

December 14, 2016 6:54 AM

Driver intentionally runs over woman in Uptown Dallas, reports say

By Mark David Smith

msmith@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

Police are searching for a woman who police said intentionally running over a pedestrian and then crashing her car and running away overnight in Uptown Dallas.

The two women were arguing in a parking lot near Routh Street and Howell Street about 2 a.m. Wednesday, WFAA-TV reported. The suspect then deliberately ran over the other woman and sped off, police told the DFW TV station.

The suspect then hit an Uber SUV and finally crashed into a tree a block away and got out and ran away, multiple reports said.

There was no indication early Wednesday morning about the victim’s condition.

Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST

Related content

Dallas

Comments

Videos

Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos