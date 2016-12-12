No joke! Prosper students get hands-on experience from Stephen Colbert

If you take a look in the audience on tonight’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, you might see some familiar faces.
Six Prosper High School seniors are getting hands-on experience from Stephen Colbert himself. The students shadowed the show’s writers and got tips from Colbert, on top of attending tonight’s taping, according to CBSDFW.
The Mid-Morning Show meets @StephenAtHome at @colbertlateshow @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/XzPXZrmwGw— EagleNationNews (@EagleNationNews) December 12, 2016
The students produce a comedy show called The Mid Morning After 10, But Still Just Before Lunch Show, which launched in September.
“I was like, ‘Comedy show? That’s not going to work,’ ” Landyn Cason, senior producer for the show, told The Dallas Morning News. “We’re going to be a one-hit wonder.”
He was wrong. The show aired its sixth episode Thursday and caught the eye of a certain late-night host.
“I was just blown away. I almost fell out of my chair,” broadcast adviser Brian Kennedy told the News of reading the email invite from Chris Licht, executive producer and show runner for The Late Show. “We would have been happy with a head shot.”
Kennedy contacted Licht and other shows about his students’ work. Licht then passed it to Colbert, who invited the students to New York.
“It seemed like a fun thing to do. I wouldn’t suspect we would do it a lot, if ever again,” Licht told the News. “They very much struck me and Stephen as a group that were serious about comedy.”
Tonight’s episode airs at 10:35 on CBS11 and has scheduled guests John Goodman, Denée Benton and North Texas-raised Norah Jones.
