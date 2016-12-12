Plano residents gather in support of girls severely injured in crashes

Many Plano residents gathered Sunday night to pray for two Plano girls who suffered severe brain injuries in separate car crashes last month.
Liberty Utley, 7, was injured when her family’s car was rear-ended near their home on Nov. 15, NBC 5 reported, and Jayden “Jay-Fay” Fraser, 12, was injured when her family’s car was rear-ended on the highway on Thanksgiving when they were headed home from volunteering at a Dallas homeless shelter.
The girls have been placed in medically-induced comas since the accidents at Children’s Medical Center Plano, NBC 5 reported, and their hospital rooms are just two doors apart, creating a bond between the two families. NBC 5 reported both girls have been showing progress each day since entering the hospital.
Five days after Jay-Fay was hurt in the car wreck, FOX 4 reported that doctors had said it was a miracle Jay-Fay was still alive. Her father, Jason Fraser, told FOX 4 that the wreck knocked him out for three days and described the crash “like a bomb went off in our car, like a massive explosion and chaos.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments