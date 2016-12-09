Judge Reinhold calls arrest at Dallas Love Field ‘regrettable’

Actor Judge Reinhold apologized to Dallas police and called the 48 hours surrounding his arrest at Dallas Love Field Airport “regrettable” in a statement released Friday.
“I have to say that the past 48 hours have been the most unusual, hair-raising and regrettable two days of my life,” Reinhold said in a statement released by his Dallas attorney.
He said he was prescribed an antibiotic for a respiratory infection earlier this week and within 20 minutes he had allergic reaction and “looked like I’d been bitten by Spider-Man and blew up like the Macy’s day parade.”
Against his will, his wife called 911 and he was taken by paramedics to the hospital for observation. He was then given Xanax and prednisone to guard against any reaction on his flight home, the statement said.
On Thursday, Reinhold said he successfully walked through the TSA scanner when he was told by a trainee that he appeared to have a “mysterious shape” in his bag, which he said were CDs and DVDs he always carries with him.
During a pat-down, he said he began to argue with the TSA official, which he said is “never a good idea.”
Two Dallas officers arrived and Reinhold, 59, continued to cause a disturbance and was arrested, police said in a news release.
He took off his shirt and cursed at an official, according to WFAA.
“I knew better, I just didn’t do the right thing,” his statement said.
While being escorted to jail, he smiled at reporters and told them, “Thanks for the exposure, guys. Appreciate it. Glad you’re here.”
He was taken to Dallas County Jail, charged with a Class C misdemeanor and assessed a $500 fine. He was released early Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“I want to apologize to the Dallas Police for wasting their time today,” Reinhold’s statement said. “I feel especially embarrassed about self-righteous indignation when I’ve enjoyed 30 years of support and camaraderie with law enforcement.”
Reinhold is best known for his roles in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Beverly Hills Cop and “The Santa Clause” movies.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
