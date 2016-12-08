Dealer killed by police once sold fatal heroin dose to former Cowboys player

The man killed by police in downtown Dallas on Wednesday once sold heroin to a former Dallas Cowboys player who later overdosed and died, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Keelan Charles Murray, 37, was the man shot by a Duncanville police officer Wednesday.
State and local task force members assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration were conducting a warrant operation in the 1500 block of Commerce Street at about 1:30 p.m., Dallas police said.
No task force officers were injured.
Murray, in 1999, was arrested shortly after the death of Mark Tuinei, a former Cowboys offensive lineman who died after purchasing heroin from Murray, according to the Star-Telegram archives.
Tuinei and Cowboys fullback Nicky Sualua had gone to Murray’s apartment in north Dallas to buy the heroin, court documents said. After taking the heroin, Tuinei “started having problems” and stopped breathing, according to an affidavit.
Sualua dragged Tuinei to his car and drove back to Tuinei’s house in Plano. Tuinei slept in the car, and Sualua stayed with him, according to the affidavit. In the morning, Sualua found Tuinei dead.
Mike Bradford, then the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, labeled Murray and two 18-year-olds involved in supplying Tuinei the drugs as “major, major traffickers,” according to the Morning News.
Murray pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Tuinei, an anchor on the Cowboys’ offensive line as the team won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, played 15 seasons in Dallas, earning all-pro honors twice. He retired from football in 1997.
“This was the first time Mark Tuinei had used heroin,” Plano Police Chief Bruce Glasscock said at the time, according to the Star-Telegram archives. “I think that illustrates the danger. Here was a healthy male, 39 years old, 6 foot 5, in excess of 300 pounds, who took one shot of heroin and basically dropped dead.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments