Brian and Grace Loncar Foundation created to fight teen depression

The grieving family has started a foundation in honor of Brian and Grace Loncar aimed at shining light on teenage depression.
“We are determined to make something good come from out devastating circumstance. The Grace and Brian Loncar Foundation has been established to help prevent other families from having to go through the pain and heartache we have had to endure over the last two weeks,” says a statement from Sue Loncar, Brian’s wife.
The foundation will provide financial assistance, resources and education for struggling teens and give them a safe place to battle depression, according to www.graceandbrianloncarfoundation.org.
“Teenage depression is devastating communities across our countries. We aim to change that,” the website says.
Brian Loncar, 56, was found dead in his car outside his office Sunday morning, two days after his 16-year-old daughter’s funeral.
His official manner of death is listed as “unexplained” but his family believes he had a heart attack, according to the Dallas Morning News.
“A little over a week ago Brian’s miracle baby, Grace, took her own life,” Loncar’s obituary said. “As a result, Brian’s tremendous heart that carried his family and friends gave out too soon. The stress and pain of losing a child was too much for his heart to bear.”
Brian, a prominent Dallas lawyer, is known in North Texas as “The Strong Arm” which he called himself in his popular TV commercials.
His memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the Munger Place Church in Dallas.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
